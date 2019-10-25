Native Zavorotnyuk showed photos of Actresses from the cancer centre and revealed an important detail about her illness
Relatives of the famous Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with a serious illness, indirectly confirmed her diagnosis. They published on the support page stars in a new Instagram photo of the actress. Anastasia posing in pictures surrounded by children who were treated from cancer. Zavorotnyuk at the time supported the sick children, spent time with them and helped fight cancer.
“Nastia in life was not one story when her the support needed cases of serious illness children. They wanted to meet her favorite actress. It was very important to believe in miracles and psychologically to focus on recovery. Therapy positive emotions really gave their results”, — write native actress.
They also said that many were able to cope with the disease and now live a full life. They, like many other children who are still fighting cancer, now touching support Anastasia, write her a message and wish a speedy recovery.
“And they now respond from different parts of the country, I want to share my warmth, as she shared with them her and gave her confidence that all will be well. Thank you, we love and remember everyone!”, the message reads, and stresses that such support is very valuable for Anastasia. Because she’s going through and feels the same.
“We know, understand and feel the same way. So please get well soon, let us all succeed!”, — wrote family Zavorotnyuk. Thus, they indirectly confirmed the first diagnosis of the actress.
Recall now Zavorotnyuk is in a private Oncology center on Rublevsky highway. Friends do not comment on her condition. Media reports that the actress glioblastoma — a brain tumor fourth stage. Lately about car crash receives less information.
Their advice on how to overcome cancer shared actress Alexander Yakovlev, which at the time managed to cope with the disease.
