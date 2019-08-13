NATO aircraft approached the Board Shoigu over the Baltic sea to identify (PHOTOS)

Loading...

NATO fighters approached on Tuesday over the Baltic sea to the plane of defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to identify, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Alliance.

“The Russian plane, accompanied by at least one fighter was seen over the Baltic sea earlier today. Aircraft from the mission “air police” NATO in the Baltic scrambled to identify the aircraft that was flying close to the airspace of the Alliance. As soon as the identification was carried out, aircraft returned to base. NATO had no information who was on Board the Russian aircraft,” – said the press service.

Earlier Tuesday, corrospondent TASS, were in the plane of the Russian Minister of defense, said that NATO fighter F-18 tried to approach over the neutral waters of the Baltic sea, but it drove the Russian su-27, not allowing to come close to the liner.

In Kaliningrad, the Russian defense Minister participated in the ceremony of laying the Foundation stone for the construction of a branch of the Nakhimov naval school. In addition, he called for the competition of the international Army games “Marines” at the site Khmelevka.