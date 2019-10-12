NATO experts have told how the soldiers giving away military secrets for Dating
On NATO troops during a training exercise conducted an experiment and found out, successfully repulsing the attacks of the simulated enemy on the ground, on the Internet, they can be completely helpless in front of him, because not aware of the threat, writes the Present time.
“Our goal was simple – to force the military to go where they should not be. And we easily managed to achieve. They went on a date with a girl, of course, no girl on the place was not”, – said the representative of the Center for strategic communication NATO Linda Zorica.
Center staff have created fake profiles not only online Dating, but also in the popular social networks. They are easily rubbed into the confidence of the visitors of thematic forums and websites. With the filing StratСom some military ordered online, the goods, indicating your current home address.
“In social networks, the military are much more willing to share information. If I go on the street to the military and asks, “Where are you going this weekend?”, he replied: “you would Go from here.” And Facebook, the man himself puts this information in,” says Linda Zorica.
Special skills to get information about the users of social networks, is not necessary. For example, such a simple scheme. Find the Facebook page of the Ministry of defence of Latvia, on her interview with the military who served in Afghanistan, go to his personal page, enjoying friends and see among them men in uniform. In albums – photos taken during a training exercise in Latvia and in other countries. A lot of personal information – family, children, friends, travel. And so on thousands and thousands of pages of military personnel.
“This experiment showed weaknesses that we ourselves did not know. The social network is very actively used for propaganda, information gathering, trolling, to achieve political and military objectives. This experiment forced us to review its internal policy in the sphere of security. Young military today, even the phones out of the hands do not release, and we give them information about how to use social networks” – said the Minister of defence of Latvia Artis Pabriks.
Experiment of Center of strategic communications is interested in other NATO countries. If you take away military smartphones impossible, it is necessary carefully to teach them safe behavior in the Network, they decided.