NATO Secretary General is today in Canada at a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jens Stoltenberg and Trudeau will go to visit the garrison “Petawawa” and will discuss the deployment of Canadian forces NATO in Latvia and Iraq.

NATO is part of the “rules-based international order”, how often touts his liberal government.

In turn, the President of the United States Donald trump believes the Alliance is outmoded structure, saying that NATO was created to protect the West in the cold war, but now, even the participants do not pay due attention and do not always regularly make contributions.

The mission of Canada in Latvia is one of the few NATO countries that have borders with Russia, the purpose of which allegedly is to prevent attempts of Russian President Vladimir Putin to claim the territory of the former republics of the Soviet Union, as he “did” in Ukraine.

After a visit to garrison Petawawa Stoltenberg will travel to Toronto, where he will deliver a speech and answer questions from the audience at the University of Toronto.