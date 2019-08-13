NATO soldiers in Russia: the network has told me about the incident with the monument to veterans (photo)
After the Russian Saratov agrarian University named after Vavilov on the eve of may 9, the walls of the hostel was decorated with cheerful posters with German soldiers, a new scandal, this time with NATO soldiers on the monument, broke out in the Amur region.
As writes the local press, in dipkun village, tyndinsky district, the renovated monument to the fallen during the Second world portrayed is not the Soviet soldiers and fighters in the American outfit. It was noticed by local residents, and the question raised rajdeny MP, who said that the monument depicted the silhouettes “of NATO soldiers with American M-16”.
In the state Inspectorate for the protection of cultural heritage of Amur region agreed that the image on the memorial is irrelevant to the events of the Second world war, but was advised to address this issue at the local level.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the monument to the gunsmith Mikhail Kalashnikov in Moscow, instead of drawing the AK-47, drew a diagram of the rifle Sturmgewehr 44 authorship of the designer Hugo Schmeisser. Later this scheme was removed.
