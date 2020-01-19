Natural or organic: what products are better to buy in USA
Most Americans are concerned about the safety of products they purchase. In particular, 85% of Americans are concerned about pesticides in their products, according to the survey Consumer Reports 2015. Writes about this Grow.
Many buyers believe that products labeled “natural” or “organic” food is safe. But the use of these shortcuts may mean that you will have to pay more: for example, certified organic eggs are 122% more than conventional eggs, while organic milk is 87% more expensive.
The terms “natural” and “organic” mean different things, and they don’t always justify spending the extra money.
What is organic food?
According to a survey Label Insight, held in 2019, more than half, 53% of Americans are likely to be interested in buying food if they are labeled as “natural.” But experts say that food marked as “natural”, means nothing if we are not talking about meat, in this case “natural” means “a product containing no artificial ingredients”.
“Consumers make a lot of assumptions about what is natural products, — says Lena brook, Director of food campaigns in the Council on the protection of national resources. They assume that the products are labeled as natural, minimally processed or do not contain hormones.”
In 2015, the Department of sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) has asked consumers comments about how to use “natural” in food labelling, to help form a formal definition. However, the Ministry has not issued such determination.
Thus, at the moment most products have to meet certain requirements to call yourself “natural”.
What are organic products?
Strict criteria for organic labels vary depending on the food. As a rule, organic products cannot contain artificial colors or preservatives, pesticides, growth hormones, fertilizers or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). For fraudulent labeling a product as environmentally friendly will also be charged a large fine of up to $17 952.
“Consumers are now looking for the truth and the products that are manufactured without harsh methods or harmful ingredients. Organic matter is a good way to meet many of these needs,” says Brooke.
Which is better?
Since the guidelines for that food was “natural”, does not exist, any product can technically label itself as natural, regardless of what it contains.
However, Sarah Ohlhorst, senior Director for advocacy and science policy American society of nutrition, says that “natural” label is not always groundless. “Although the formal definition does not exist, there is a General sense that natural still means no preservatives or additives,” she says.
In any case, if you are trying to be more conscious about what you eat organic label is the easiest way to determine a product that contains less additives.
“Organic is always natural, but natural is not always organic,” says Brooke.