Natural powder oatmeal! The effect is stunning! And the recipe is very simple
September 15, 2019 | News | No Comments|
This powder will make the complexion perfectly smooth and get rid of the Shine! I guarantee you will be shocked! The effect of organic dust, as from mega-expensive from the store! And the recipe is very simple.
Oatmeal powder made at home is not only a storehouse of vitamins for the skin, but also an excellent means of controlling Shine. The powder is easy to bear, adsorbs, hypoallergenic and transparent. If you are a supporter of natural and organic cosmetics – be sure to taste to prepare this remedy at home! Only 24 hours – and useful oat powder is ready!
YOU NEED
- 10 tablespoons of oatmeal
- 3-4 liters of water
PREPARATION:
- Oatmeal grind in a coffee grinder, pour the resulting mixture in a jar 1 liter of water and mix well.
- When large pieces will settle a bit – dump the water.
- Do the procedure 3-4 times until the wash high starch.Leave the Bank before the appearance of the precipitate.
- Strain the sediment through a 3-layer paper not scented towels.
- Dry the precipitate on the cloth for about 24 hours.
- After drying, gently take off the residue and grind in a mortar, place in a bowl and apply on face with brush.
This powder is easily placed on the face and does not clog pores, which is especially important in skin care.