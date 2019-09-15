Natural powder oatmeal! The effect is stunning! And the recipe is very simple

Натуральная пудра из овсянки! Эффект потрясающий! А рецепт очень прост

This powder will make the complexion perfectly smooth and get rid of the Shine! I guarantee you will be shocked! The effect of organic dust, as from mega-expensive from the store! And the recipe is very simple.

Oatmeal powder made at home is not only a storehouse of vitamins for the skin, but also an excellent means of controlling Shine. The powder is easy to bear, adsorbs, hypoallergenic and transparent. If you are a supporter of natural and organic cosmetics – be sure to taste to prepare this remedy at home! Only 24 hours – and useful oat powder is ready!

YOU NEED

  • 10 tablespoons of oatmeal
  • 3-4 liters of water

PREPARATION:

  1. Oatmeal grind in a coffee grinder, pour the resulting mixture in a jar 1 liter of water and mix well.
  2. When large pieces will settle a bit – dump the water.
  3. Do the procedure 3-4 times until the wash high starch.Leave the Bank before the appearance of the precipitate.
  4. Strain the sediment through a 3-layer paper not scented towels.
  5. Dry the precipitate on the cloth for about 24 hours.
  6. After drying, gently take off the residue and grind in a mortar, place in a bowl and apply on face with brush.

This powder is easily placed on the face and does not clog pores, which is especially important in skin care.

