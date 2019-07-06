Natural probiotics: where to find them and how to eat
About usefulness to humans “good bacteria” known for a long time, but where to find them and how to eat. This question is answered by an international consultant in the field of probiotic biology Ellen Sanders.
According to him, probiotics contain many foods, but not all of them are equally useful. For example, take canned mushrooms. A lot depends on how the raw material was pasteurized. The more warmed up the product, the more it dies of beneficial microorganisms. However, manufacturers of marinades tend to increase the shelf life of their products, so a little worried about the probiotics.
Ellen Sanders also explains that homemade food is the same. For example, sauerkraut contains a lot of probiotics, but if it’s thoroughly warmed up, their number is reduced many times over. It turns out that the dish becomes less useful. The same thing happens with yogurt, if they fill with hot soup.
Probiotics in yogurt, milk, cheese, bread, natural soy sauce, home canning. But the greatest benefit from them if they are fresh, stresses Sanders.
Of course, you can get probiotics from supplements. However, there are some nuances. Not to throw money down the drain, it is important to select only certified additives. They are different: some are aimed at raising immunity, the other — for the treatment of female diseases, diseases of the respiratory tract.
To choose a good probiotic, it is important to gather information about him and not be advertising. In addition, such drugs can not be taken without prior consultation with a specialist.
It is noteworthy that the probiotics need to listen to yourself. To observe the reaction of the body to Supplement.