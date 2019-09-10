Natural remedies to help with cystitis
Cystitis — common inflammatory disease of the bladder, causing a lot of inconvenience and, in the advanced form, of suffering, therefore it should be treated, of course, under the supervision of a physician and antibiotics.
However, there are simple ways which will help to increase the effectiveness of treatment.
Drink plenty of water, it flushes the urinary tract and dilutes the concentration of urine, accelerating its excretion from the body.
Cranberry juice is one of the most known natural cure for cystitis and other urinary tract infections. It contains components, does not allow bacteria to adhere to cells in the urinary tract, it also has substances that have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial activity.
Useful are herbal tea, juices, fruit drinks, mineral water. Importantly, increased volume of secondary urine, which mechanically will excrete the bacteria and their waste products. To drink you can add honey.
Cystitis need to give up alcoholic drinks, only salty, spicy and fried. Better to sit on a milk-vegetable diet.
Always choose organic underwear, do not get a g-string and lace.
Signs of cystitis in women: frequent urination with a minimal amount of urine; feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder; pain, stinging, burning at the end urination; blurred, darkening or blood in urine.