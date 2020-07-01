Naturalization in a pandemic: USCIS originally came to the solution to the problem
In mid-March, the Service of citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) has suspended the ceremonies of naturalization because of a pandemic. These ceremonies are the final step of entry into American citizenship. At issue was the fate of hundreds of thousands of people who had this year to get US citizenship. In Congress as Democrats and Republicans called for these virtual ceremony, but it is forbidden by existing legislation. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
In early June, USCIS offices throughout the country allowed to restore the naturalization ceremony, but in compliance with social distancing. Original method, how to do it, found in Los Angeles.
This day a native of Iran Majid had been waiting since 2012, when he won a green card which gave him permanent residency in the United States. Says that at first it was difficult, I was homesick, could not work on speciality English had to learn from scratch, but he overcame all difficulties and proudly became an American citizen. The only thing — the disappointing lack of celebration.
“I expected it to be a good event with lots of people. Turned out very ordinary, looks like the queue at McDonald’s and not receive us citizenship,” says Majid.
“I always imagined that we will be on the big stadium, the President will greet us personally and it will be very festive. But on the other hand it is good that this procedure were not to postpone again,” says another owner of a citizenship Murat.
Future American citizens arrive to a Parking and tune the radio to a particular frequency, which is the national anthem and the message of the President. After the immigration officer asks procedural questions, they will read the oath — mask and the social distance required.
“Flags everywhere, our staff is in a festive mood, we strive to do everything to remember this moment, given the situation with which we have to deal,” — says an employee of USCIS Claire Nicholson.
USCIS in Los Angeles in this mode works for 2 weeks, takes a day to an average of 250 people. If the pandemic ceremony could last all day, but now things are moving faster than 10 minutes.
“Everything went very quickly, we didn’t have to wait. I understand why were such measures were adopted and are grateful that the government cares about my safety. And I’m very happy to finally become an American citizen”, — shares his impressions about the ceremony Daisy.
June 4, resumed work and the USCIS office in Washington, but the room is possible only in the mask and on the record. Also visitors are advised to bring your own pen to fill the papers.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17021
[name] => naturalization
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => naturalizaciya
)
naturalization
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18106
[name] => USCIS
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => uscis
)
USCISFacebookVkontakte
bookmark