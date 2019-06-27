Nausea: causes, what causes and what to do if sick
The most common cause of nausea is a sudden lowering of the tone of the stomach, with simultaneous tension in the region of the duodenum that is accompanied by the imbalance of nerve impulses, and as a result, the release of duodenal contents into the stomach.
What causes nausea? What is the process, the reaction? What diseases or conditions it signals? And what to do when there is nausea? This was told by Christine quits doctor-gastroenterologist, candidate of medical Sciences, and Galina Motulsky, doctor-neurologist of the highest category.
The feeling of nausea is regulated by centres in the brain, which receives a signal from receptors in the gastrointestinal tract, trigger the process that leads, in particular, to a sharp decrease of the tonus of the stomach. This condition is often accompanied by hypersalivation (considerable salivation). As a consequence, there is a desire to make a swallowing to get rid of her that, on the contrary, during inspiration causes contraction of the respiratory muscles and diaphragm, and while exhaling – the anterior abdominal wall, and provokes vomiting.
What causes nausea?
But despite the direct involvement of the stomach causes nausea, it is not always a sign of gastrointestinal diseases.
Nausea – causes
If we denote the cause of the nausea is short – that is the desire of the body to get rid of something that is aggressive for him. For example, if duodenogastric reflux in the stomach into the bile that is the aggressor for him and her hit is not provided physiologically.
My stomach is trying to signal that you need to escape that feels like nausea. In many diseases of the gastrointestinal tract no direct effect of the factor on the gastric mucosa, such as food poisoning, intestinal infections, when the causative agent circulates in the blood, however, the nausea is caused because the condition of intoxication identificireba as the need to throw out a threat and is being implemented through bouts of nausea or vomiting.
In such diseases as gallstone disease, hepatitis and dysfunction biliary tracts nausea occurs because of stagnation in the area of the duodenum with subsequent release of contents into the stomach, as often these diseases cause from failure to digest certain food components – fats, which causes the process of stagnation at the level where these components must be digested.
Nausea in this case is a direct indication of imbalance tone, because the digestive process stops, which causes the amplification of pulses in this phase to accelerate the evacuation of food, and, as a consequence, an imbalance between the stomach and the duodenum, which is perceived as nausea.
What violations signaled by nausea
If nausea occurs after eating – you need to clearly identify what kind of food, when there is nausea (hours or minutes after a meal), what associated symptoms occur – this will allow the doctor to determine the direction of diagnostic search and to identify the cause.
In particular, for nausea after fatty food we can talk about the pathology of biliary tracts, duodenogastric reflux, gastric ulcer or duodenal ulcer or pancreatitis. In this case, the first correct solution should be the rejection of food which provokes nausea.
Doctor-gastroenterologist Christine quits: “As every new technique will encourage aggravation and deterioration of incorrectly working on. It is important not to pick up medicines on their own, since the effect of medicines relating to gastro-intestinal tract, is very different. There are those that act on the stomach and the duodenum, accelerating the movement of food on them, those are spasms of the biliary tract and thus accelerate the process of digestion, and those that relieve pressure in the area which will provoke the detention of food, which, again, accelerates the evacuation of food.”
If nausea is accompanied by pain in the epigastric region (upper Central abdomen at the level of the lower ribs) – it may be gastritis or gastroduodenitis (inflammation of the stomach and duodenum). If the pain is localized below the navel and is accompanied by vomiting or intestinal disorders, this can often be a symptom of food poisoning.
Nausea after cigarette is sometimes a symptom of erosive gastritis/gastroduodenitis, gastric ulcer, however, may be a consequence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (ejection of stomach contents into the esophagus) because Smoking decreases the tone of the valve that separates the stomach and esophagus and simultaneously decreases the peristalsis of the entire stomach that can be felt as nausea.
Morning sickness is often a sign of pathology of biliary system, in particular, stagnation of bile and release of bile into the stomach, as the night secretes bile often uncontrollable and getting into the stomach within a few hours its annoying that feels like nausea. This symptom is often associated with bitter taste in the mouth and yellow plaque on the tongue after sleep, sometimes accompanied by morning stiffness of the voice, hoarseness.
Doctor-gastroenterologist Christine quits: “Nausea, as a symptom, is common, especially in violation of the gastrointestinal tract, however, is not a symptom which is not worth paying attention to. So, with the regular feeling of nausea or nausea, which is accompanied by vomiting, it is mandatory to address to the doctor who will be able to find the cause and prescribe proper treatment. Self-medication often reduces symptoms, but not to the disappearance of the disease, making it bigger in the future treatment and long diagnostic searches”.
If the result of diagnostic procedures it was found that digestion in humans, everything is normal, you should investigate the pathology of the nervous system.
Headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea may accompany many neurological pathologies. As a rule, headache associated with vascular etiology. Pain caused by expansion (dilation) or spasserovannye arteries. Where are the arteries inside the skull or outside under the skin, depends on the specifics of the pain and the disease itself.
Headache and nausea can occur with migraines, and cerebrovascular disease (vascular lesions of the brain in which the blood vessels constrict, which leads to oxygen starvation of the brain), which often results in a stroke. Headaches (cephalgia), accompanied by nausea, may develop due to severe irritation, damage to the brain’s connective tissue – the meninges and cause meningitis or a hemorrhage.
Headache with the feeling of nausea is a typical symptom of the effects of traumatic brain injury. Also, these symptoms may be due to changes in viscosity, blood density. Acute venous thrombosis (too many platelets, increase in blood density), or Vice versa trombozitopenia (decrease in the number of platelets and thins the blood) can cause pain and then nausea.
Neurologist Galina Motulsky: “Also, headache with nausea is either a harbinger or consequence of inflammation of the trigeminal, occipital nerves. Cephalgia with nausea can have a psychogenic etiology. Chronic headaches, nausea, and spasm of the larynx may indicate a depressive condition. If chronic headache and feel sick, you should consult your doctor, who will appoint examination, will put the final diagnosis and prescribe an adequate treatment.”