Naval base in the U.S. the shooting occurred: there are dead and wounded
At the naval base in Pensacola, Florida, there was a firing in which four people were killed, including the suspect, says ABC News.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at the naval base at 6:51 am on Friday. The Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives (ATF) and the FBI also responded to the shooting.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in one of the training buildings at the base. To a scene there arrived the staff of the Sheriff of Escambia that after the shooting and fatally shot the suspect.
Three people, including the gunman, were declared dead at the scene, police said. Eight people were injured. They were taken to Baptist hospital, reported the press Secretary of medical facilities.
According to police, one of those who was sent to hospital later died.
Among the wounded two officers. One officer received a gunshot wound in the leg and another in the arm. Both need to survive.
“Run scene was like a film shooting”, — said the Sheriff Escambia David Morgan, adding that “the threat was neutralized, the city is protected.”
Base security and the naval investigative service is currently investigating. The names of the victims will not open until until you notify the next of kin.
ATF and the FBI will help local authorities in the investigation. The U.S. attorney’s office will also participate.
According to captain Timothy Kinsella, commander of NAS Pensacola, the base will be closed until further notice and all staff will leave the facility.
What is known about the shooter
According to recent reports, the gunman was a student from Saudi Arabia, held an internship here. Authorities are investigating whether a deadly shooting terrorism.
Officials have not named the shooter and refused to describe the specifics of his training.
President trump informed about the “tragic shooting” and also spoke with the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in this difficult time, wrote trump. — We continue to monitor the situation as the investigation continues.”
In NAS Pensacola involved more than 16 000 troops and 7 400 civilians, according to the web site database. This object includes the command of naval aviation schools, naval air technical training support group and the marine aviation training 21 and 23, the Blue angels and the headquarters training command naval education.
Over the last week this is the second shooting incident at the naval base. Military officials said that 22-year-old sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, and then shot at the naval shipyard at pearl Harbor near Honolulu. The suspect fired from his service rifle M4, and then used his service pistol M9 for suicide.