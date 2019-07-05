Nazarbayev’s grandson’s lawyer acknowledged that his client optreset cocaine
Thursday, July 4, in London held its first meeting in the framework of the preliminary hearing in the case of Aysultan Nazarbaev, the 28-year-old grandson of the former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. As already reported “FACTS”, the young man was accused of assaulting a British policeman. The media published different versions of the incident. At a hearing in the Royal court in London Stark the whole picture became clear.
The meeting was held open to journalists. Son of Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of Nursultan Nazarbayev and his disgraced son-in-law, now deceased Rakhat Aliyev was sitting on a special bench, surrounded by glass walls, in the center of the courtroom. Next to him was a guard. Of all the meeting Aysultan did not utter a single word. Neither the lawyer nor the Prosecutor to him with questions not addressed.
Prosecutor Gregor McKinley told the court that Nazarbayev June 3, 2019 staged a riot in one of the hotels in the centre of London. The young man stepped out on the balcony and threatened to jump off him and shouted that he wanted to commit suicide.
On 5 June the same thing happened already in one of the apartments in the centre of the British capital. Interfered with the neighbors. They called the police. Apartment rose constable Ross Sambrook. Nazarbayev behaved aggressively. He again threatened to kill himself. When a police officer approached him at a close distance, Aysultan hit him in the chest and bitten on the left arm. The PC had in response to use a Taser.
Only after that, Nazarbayev managed to detain and deliver to the site. It turned out that the young person is under the influence of cocaine. This explains his aggression.
McKinley also stated that shortly thereafter, Nazarbayev the police called “a representative of the authorities of Kazakhstan”. The Prosecutor suggested that it was an attempt to hush up the incident. The caller asked “not to embarrass family Nazarbaevym”. “The police come to contact with this person refused,” — said the Prosecutor.
Aisultan Nazarbayev is now charged with injury to person and damage to private property. The passport he withdrew. McKinley believes that the influential relatives of the accused will try to help him. In particular, he can make a diplomatic passport, which he will leave the Kingdom and avoid responsibility. That is why the Prosecutor insists on arrest of Nazarbayev.
In Kazakhstan, the incident media is presented in a completely different light. Local online newspaper Zakon. kz claims that any uproar is the grandson of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on 5 June was not satisfied. The alleged girl friend of Aisultan accidentally slammed the door to his apartment outside, and the key was inside. She asked Nazarbayev to climb into the apartment through the window. This saw the neighbors and called the police. Constables behaved very rudely. They did not hear any of Aisultan or her, even though they showed them their passports, keys and tried to explain. One of my friends Nazarbayev even stated that the London police saw young people of Asian appearance and immediately suspected them of terrorism.
At trial, this version does not sound. The lawyer grandson of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Alisdair Williamson began by saying that his client was extremely respectful of British laws. He recalled that Aysultan is a graduate of the Royal military Academy Sandhurst, the most prestigious in the country military school. And he knows what discipline is. The defender then said that the very suggestion of trying Nazarbayev to escape from Britain sounds offensive.
While Williamson admitted that his client has a drug problem. He told the court that at the present time for Aisultan looking for a suitable hospital where he will be placed on treatment. So the lawyer asks to release Nazarbayev on the security in 90 thousand pounds (113 thousand dollars) and give it to reside in the apartment where he lives. Of course his client would agree to certain restrictions. For example, to report daily to the police and spend the night exclusively at home.
In his confession Aysultan said that has coped with addiction and thanked grandfather and God for help.
Judge Philip Barbel has not yet made a final decision. He otmail that Nazarbayev is ready to release on bail, but only under the condition that Aysultan will immediately go into rehab clinic. The judge I wish it was a Priory — a British well-known clinic for drug addicts, where she was treated Amy Winehouse, Robbie Williams, George best, and johnny Depp.
In the clinic Nazarbayev should stay until the beginning of trial, that is, before March 20, 2020. If this condition is not met, the grandson of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will leave custody.
