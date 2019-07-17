Nazvany the most useful classes for the aging brain
Experts of the Mayo clinic in Scottsdale have studied, what activities are most useful for protection against mild cognitive impairment (MCI), frequently occurring in aging.
MCI is not dementia and it nevertheless reflects a decrease in brain activity in the elderly. A number of studies shows that this type of cognitive impairment can be a precursor to dementia. Drugs LKR does not exist, and because scientists carefully eyeing those lifestyle factors that would help to slow down aging of the brain, and would also be available.
In the study, researchers from the Mayo clinic was attended by 2,000 older people with no cognitive disorders with age (on average) 78. Experts have studied, what classes were present in the lives of their subjects in the middle age, then from age 50 to 65 years, and later, after the age of 65 years. The participants then took tests on thinking and memory – and they did this periodically for five years. During this time, 532 participants had developed slight cognitive impairment.
After analyzing all the obtained data, the authors ultimately identified the most useful lessons for the aging brain.
The use of a computer. People who in middle age actively using the computer, subsequently observed a 48% lower risk for mild cognitive impairment. Use of the computer at a later age reduced the risk by 30%. In more Mature age – 37%.
Going to the movies. They are only a part of social life that the more active the better protects the aging brain. According to scientists, going to the movies, walking or playing together with friends (e.g., crossword puzzles, bingo, even a card) as in middle age and in later age reduced the risk of developing mild cognitive disorders by 20%.
Craft activities. This form of activity contributed to the 42-percent risk reduction, however, this was observed only among the older participants.