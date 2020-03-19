NBA champion-2019 accused trump of racism for what the U.S. President calls coronavirus “Chinese”
Jeremy Lin
NBA champion last season in the “Toronto raptors” Jeremy Shu-how Lin, now playing for Chinese club “Beijing ducks”, responded to the words of US President Donald trump, who uses the term “Chinese virus” in respect of a new type of coronavirus (COVID-19), covering more than 150 countries around the world.
“Hopefully, you will support vulnerable groups who will suffer because of our mismanagement of virus, including those which will affect strengthening of your racism”, – quotes the American on Twitter slamdunk.ru.
Recall trump wanted to buy from the German company exclusive rights to a vaccine against coronavirus.
We will add that the NBA due to coronavirus suspended the season at least 30 days, players are quarantined.