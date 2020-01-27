NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash (updated) (photos)
The famous American basketball player Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
According to TMZ, the 41-year-old basketball player was on Board his private helicopter Sikorsky S-76 along with four other passengers. In the crash they all died.
According to ABC, in the helicopter were four daughters Kobe Bryant. Until confirmation of this information.
The tragedy occurred in the Californian city of Calabasas. After falling the helicopter has lit up. Rescue services arrived at the crash site, but to save anyone failed.
This information was confirmed by official sources.
The Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, born in June 2019.
Kobe Bryant ended his career in 2016. He participated 18 times in the Match of NBA stars, including 17 in a row. Five-time champion of the NBA and twice MVP of the final series.
Update. In addition, the Black Mamba, as it was called partners, was twice Olympic champion (2008 and 2012).
Throughout his career, from 1996 to 2016, he played for “Los Angeles Lakers”. Only the Lakers Kobe held 1346 matches.
Rescuers have established the identity of passengers in a wrecked helicopter Kobe Bryant.
According to the Los Angeles Times, in addition to the NBA legends on Board the helicopter were his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and her partner at the command of Alissa with her parents Carey and John the Altobelli. Also on Board was the assistant coach of the basketball team that I played for girls, Christina Moser.
Kobe Bryant with his daughter