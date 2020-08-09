NBU allowed banks to accept damaged banknotes
All Ukrainian banks September 1 will be able to receive and send for investigation to the national Bank of worn out banknotes. This is stated in the message NBU.
Previously this could only be done by the authorized banks. National Bank has also circulated on the collector of the company requirements that previously served only the banks on the withdrawal and the transfer of suspicious banknotes to national Bank research.
In addition, the NBU obliged the collector to the company to withdraw and report this to the police banknotes, painted with a special solution due to unauthorized intervention in specialdevice to store values.
We will remind, the national Bank said earlier that the replacement of low denomination banknotes for the corresponding denomination of the coins would allow the state to save about one billion hryvnia.
korrespondent.net