NBU discount rate reduced to 10%
March 13, 2020
The national Bank decided on March 13 to reduce the discount rate even by one point — from 11% to 10%.
This was stated by the head of the NBU Yakov Smoliy, reports LB.ua.
“In January, consumer inflation slowed to 3.2% in February to 2.4% yoy. It is faster than included our forecast trajectory. As a result, now inflation is below our medium term goal of 5%, which would be optimal from the point of view of development of Ukrainian economy”, — commented the decision of the Board resin.
According to him, the January forecast, the NBU envisages inflation to 4.8% at the end of the year.
“But it can be revised in April, depending on further developments,” — said resin.