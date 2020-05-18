NBU estimated the number of transfers of Ukrainians from abroad
The national Bank of Ukraine published information on the number of private international remittances. This reports the press service of the regulator.
According to the NBU, since the beginning of this year, the country received more than $ 2.9 billion of private transfers. It is noted that this amount is 40% more compared to last year. From Ukraine abroad sent almost 154 million dollars.
“Most of the funds came from the USA, Israel, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine most of all sent to Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, USA, Turkey,” — said in the message.
In the first quarter of 2020 through the card payment system were sent to Ukraine 505 million , and abroad — 106 million, respectively, 3.6% and 41.3% more than in the same period in 2019. The national Bank also noted the increased average amount — it grew by 4% and the dollar is 361 — as transferred to the Ukraine. From Ukraine the average translation is 447 USD.