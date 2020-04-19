NBU explained the changes in the labor market in Ukraine
For the month on the labor market of Ukraine in two times decreased the number of new vacancies and the number of registered unemployed increased by.
This was stated in “Economic review of the week” from April 17, published on the website of the national Bank.
It is reported that from mid-March halved the number of new job offers, and a new summary figure has not changed.
According to the NBU, since the beginning of the quarantine action in Ukraine against new resumes and vacancies increased from 2.1 to 3. This is due to the reduction in the number of vacancies.
The ratio grew in each city and sector, the least — in the financial sector, agriculture, retail and the medical field.
Also in the review of the NBU indicated growth since the end of March the number of registered unemployed Ukrainians. The national Bank believes that it can speak not only about the loss of jobs due to the economic crisis, but also simplifying the process of acquiring the status of unemployed.
Note that in the period of quarantine in Ukrainian employment centers have registered nearly 90 thousand unemployed.