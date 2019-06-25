NBU fall will introduce into circulation a new banknote with a nominal value of 1000 UAH
On the obverse is a portrait of Vladimir Vernadsky.
National Bank from October 25, 2019 puts into circulation a new banknote of the highest denomination is 1,000 hryvnias.
This was reported by the press service of the NBU.
As noted, the obverse of the new banknote depicts a portrait of Vladimir Vernadsky.
“He was elected for his outstanding contribution to the history of Ukraine as a philosopher, naturalist, the founder of a number of new branches of science – Geochemistry, biochemistry, radiogeology. It is also one of the founders and first President of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, established in 1918”, – said Yakov Smoliy, the Chairman of the NBU.
On the reverse side is printed a picture of the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.
In addition, the size and color of the banknote of a thousand hryvnia is markedly different from the banknotes of other denominations, which will help to quickly to determine the value. The size of the new banknotes is 75х160 mm Primary color – blue.
“The new bill combines the leading technology of design and protection, – said Yakov Smoliy. – The design of this banknote is imitating banknotes of a new updated generation of the hryvnia – updated 20, 100 and 500 hryvnia.”
Bill has security features paper and innovative printing security features:
windowed protective tape is partly inserted in the thickness of the paper polymer tape which has a corresponding color (Magenta) and combo a pronounced optical variable effect. The tape contains a digital image of the banknote denomination and the Trident small state emblem of Ukraine. When you change the angle of inclination of the banknote is observed kinematic effect of changing the direction of movement of the background image of the tape;
optically variable element SPARK, which has the kinematic effect. When you change the angle of the banknote on the parts of the image are observed gradual color transitions (from Golden brown to jade).
In Ukraine, now in circulation are banknotes with a nominal value of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 hryvnia; the flip of a coin in nominal value 1 and 2 hryvnia; small coins with a nominal value of 1, 2, 5, 10, 25, 50 cents. Coins of 1, 2, 5 and 25 cents ceased to be minted.