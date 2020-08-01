NBU for July has sold more than $300 million
The national Bank of Ukraine in July bought on the interbank currency market of 130 million dollars, and sold 498,7 million. Thus, net sales of foreign currency in July was $ 368.7 million In June, the regulator was engaged only in the purchase of foreign currency and the total acquired it for $1,155 billion.
According to data published on the website of the NBU on Friday, in the month of July, spent all the intervention for a single course.
Since 30 June, the national Bank purchased on the interbank market $169,8 million 1-3 July sold 150,9 million, from 6 to 10 July — bought $92 million, from July 20-24 — sold $347,8 million, and in the last week — bought $38 million.
In the period from 13 to 17 July, the national Bank did not conduct foreign exchange intervention. It was the first time since September 2018.
With the beginning of the year, the NBU purchased in reserves of $4.05 billion and sold $3,292 billion.
