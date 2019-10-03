NBU for three days I have spent $200 million to curb the rapid devaluation of the hryvnia
Experts attribute the depreciation of the hryvnia in recent days, with the weakening of foreign exchange inflows from non-residents in sovereign bonds, but so far I see no reason for a significant devaluation.
The national Bank of Ukraine this week has resumed intervention by selling foreign currency after nearly a two month break and sold to support the hryvnia $ 200 million. USA.
As reported in the press service of the regulator, despite the favorable situation on the currency market as a whole, in some periods during the year, the hryvnia exchange rate decreased. In particular, such situation was observed in March and in late may-early June, after which he began a reverse trend.
“If necessary, the national Bank will continue to smooth out excessive fluctuations in the direction of depreciation, and may return to the intervention by buying foreign currency, if it starts to reverse the trend,” the report said.
It is noted that the increase of variation in early October caused by reduced supply of foreign currency, while the growth of demand is influenced by psychological factors.
“Under flexible exchange rate regime exchange rate fluctuations are the market’s reaction to the constant changes of the situation in the economy and in the world. After a period of enhanced fluctuations the market always finds a balance point and the reverse trend,” — said the NBU.
According to the regulator, the volume of international reserves in recent months is in the range 21-22 billion. and is sufficient to smooth the current fluctuations on the currency market. At the same time, interventions are still not to fix the exchange rate at a certain level, and he, as before, will be determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market.
Quotes hryvnia to the US dollar on the interbank currency market of Ukraine for the third day in a row show a decline and by the close of trading on Wednesday established at the level of 24,90/24,93 UAH/USD., 27 kopecks below the closing level of the previous trading session. Quotes hryvnia to Euro established at the level 27,26/27,29 UAH/EUR, which is 45 cents below the closing level of the previous trading session.
The national Bank of Ukraine last week, from 23 to 27 September – bought on the interbank currency market of Ukraine 348,2 million dollars. and not sold the currency as the previous seven weeks. Ukrainian hryvnia at the official rate of the NBU for September grew to US dollar by 4.1% — up to 24,20 UAH/USD., YTD 12.6%.