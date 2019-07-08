NBU has increased seven-fold, the purchase of foreign currency on the interbank market

July 8, 2019

The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in the period 1 to 5 June bought on the interbank currency market $321.2 million, which is 7.3 times more than the previous week ($44 million) and corresponds to the figure for the month of June.

НБУ в семь раз увеличил покупку валюты на межбанке

According to the report on the website of the Central Bank, $40 million was purchased at the best price for the sale (using the tool matching), $281,2 million at a uniform rate (tool matching).

As reported, the portfolio of government bonds owned by non-residents on July 4, reached a new historic record 60,12 billion at face value, which is 9.5 times higher than the figure at the beginning of the year. The result of the recent July 2 initial auction portfolio increased by 2.71 billion UAH.

Since the beginning of the current year, the NBU bought on the interbank market of $1.96 billion, and sold $231,43 million, including in June the national Bank bought $322,3 million compared to $203.6 million in may and $299,9 million in April.

