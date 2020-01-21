NBU has significantly simplified the procedure of currency exchange
The national Bank of Ukraine, which previously approved the Strategy of development of Ukraine’s financial sector up to 2025, was allowed to use the software recorders of calculation operations in the implementation of foreign exchange transactions.
This was reported Today, citing data from the NBU.
National Bank has also envisaged in the implementation of foreign exchange transactions creating electronic payment documents, in form and substance similar to paper. In addition, the regulator eliminated the need to stamp on the design documents RRO signature of the cashier and the customer, a printed stamp.
Changes in accordance with updates to the Law of Ukraine “About application of registrars of settlement operations in sphere of trade, public catering and services” and will come into force on 19 April.