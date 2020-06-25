NBU: interest Rates on loans will decline and will be the lowest in the history
While maintaining macroeconomic stability, the national Bank until the end of the year expects is the lowest in the history of Ukraine interest rates on loans. This was announced by first Deputy head of the NBU Ekaterina Rozhkova during the financial stability report.
After reducing the discount rate, we see that the majority of banks reduces interest rates on deposits (and already have edniebrown rates on deposits).
Of course in the long term will reduce the cost of credit…
If you continue macroeconom stabilnist, and the rights of creditors will be secured and reinforced, by the end of the year expect to see the lowest in the history of Ukraine interest rates on loans,” — said the Deputy head of the NBU.
Rozhkova noted that the rate reduction has become possible due to slowdown in inflation, stability of currency market and stable operation of the banking sector.
As reported, the solvent banks of Ukraine in may 2020 received 3,756 billion UAH of net profit, which is 29,3% less than in the same period of 2019 (5,313 billion)
telegraf.com.ua