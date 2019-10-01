NBU presented a bill thousand
They will appear in the cash circulation on 25 October.
Banknote mint of the National Bank of Ukraine started the process of printing new banknotes in denominations of 1 thousand UAH, which will appear in the cash circulation on 25 October.
As reported by the press service of the regulator, initially, the NBU plans to introduce a turnover of approximately 5 million pieces of such notes.
According to estimates by the regulator, the introduction of new banknotes will increase the ease of calculations for citizens and businesses and will help to reduce the operating costs of banks and cost of collection. In addition, this step will allow you to save the cost of the NBU on printing, storage, handling and transportation of banknotes. It is also reported that over the 25 years of its existence, banknote printing and minting works of the NBU have produced almost 25 billion hryvnia 11 billion banknotes and small change and circulating coins.