NBU showed the new silver coins
February 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The national Bank of Ukraine puts into circulation a new 10 and 5 hryvnia coins.
This reports the press service of the NBU, reports analytical portal”Hvilya”.
It is noted that the issue of coins dedicated to 100th ment of the National academic drama theatre named after Ivan Franko.
One coin of 5 hryvnia denomination is made of German silver, and coin of 10 hryvnia made of silver.
The coins have a similar design, only with some differences. They will be in accordance with the denomination of different diameter, and quality minting and ribs in connection with different material: from neusilber – fluted, and silver is plain with the inscription.