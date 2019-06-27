NBU simplified non-cash payments for business
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has settled some questions of implementation of cashless payments in national currency, which will facilitate the conduct of business.
As the press service of the regulator, we are talking about the abolition of the requirement for registration of the card with specimen signatures. This will significantly reduce the time and resources of economic entities in the paperwork.
In addition, to fulfill the banks requirements for a currency to oversee the transfer of funds in national currency on accounts of non-residents provided the opportunity for the return of Bank without completing the payment document of the client-payer, if they are not filled with the requisite “code of the country of non-residents” of the recipient.
The relevant provisions are contained in the resolution of Board of National Bank of Ukraine from June 25, 2019 No. 83 “On approval of Amendments to Instruction on cashless settlements in Ukraine in national currency”.
The document comes into force on 27 June 2019.
We will remind, the national Bank of Ukraine has updated the List of documents generated in the activities of the NBU and Ukrainian banks, with the indication of terms of their storage. The innovation is being implemented for the development of electronic document management and facilitate the management of archival Affairs in the banking system of Ukraine.