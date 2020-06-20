NBU three times increased the purchase of foreign currency
Photo: Press center of the NBU
The national Bank to replenish foreign exchange reserves of Ukraine
With the beginning of the year net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank on the interbank market amounted to almost $500 million.
The national Bank of Ukraine during the working week 15-19 June bought on the interbank currency market at $110 million, almost three times the volume of last week ($40 million). This was reported on the NBU website on Saturday, June 20.
The national Bank sells foreign currency on the interbank market for ten consecutive weeks. With the beginning of the year, the NBU bought currency on the interbank market for $3290,6 billion and sold only $2793,1 million
Thus, from the beginning of 2020, the net purchase of currency by the national Bank amounted to $497,5 billion.
We will remind, on June 22 the national Bank has strengthened the hryvnia against the dollar by more than 4 cents – up of 26.72 UAH/USD.
It was also reported that Minister of economy Igor Petrashko considers catastrophic low inflation in Ukraine.
