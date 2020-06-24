NBU: Ukraine has not passed the bottom of the crisis
In may slightly improved the situation in the catering and retail trade
To talk about halting the negative trends in the Ukrainian economy is premature, warn the Bank.
A slight improvement in the economic indicators may not signify the end coronavirus crisis. Such opinion on Wednesday, June 24, was expressed by Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Dmitry Sologub at the presentation of the report of the NBU on financial stability.
“I’m not optimistic to say that the economy has passed a bottom of crisis, etc. But we still see a slight improvement”, he said.
In may slightly improved the situation in industry and retail trade, said Sologub. Transport for may there is no improvement, the resumption of passenger traffic took place only in June.
korrespondent.net