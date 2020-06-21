NBU: Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate for today

НБУ: В Украине установлен официальный курс гривны на сегодня

On 21 June 2020 official hryvnia exchange rate set at 26.76 UAH/USD.

Thus, according to information provided by the national Bank of Ukraine, the main exchange rates as at the morning set at a level:

The website of the National Bank of Ukraine.

26.763300 UAH per dollar;

30.057900 UAH per Euro;

0.384740 UAH to Russian ruble;

33.381900 UAH per pound.

Compared to June 20 course of all these currencies has not changed.

telegraf.com.ua

