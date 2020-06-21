NBU: Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate for today
On 21 June 2020 official hryvnia exchange rate set at 26.76 UAH/USD.
Thus, according to information provided by the national Bank of Ukraine, the main exchange rates as at the morning set at a level:
The website of the National Bank of Ukraine.
26.763300 UAH per dollar;
30.057900 UAH per Euro;
0.384740 UAH to Russian ruble;
33.381900 UAH per pound.
Compared to June 20 course of all these currencies has not changed.
telegraf.com.ua