NBU will carry out inspections of banks online
The national Bank plans to carry out inspections of banks remotely. This was reported by Ekaterina Rozhkova in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.
“The first thing we will do (it was our dream, just a crisis forced us to do this) — to check online. This is connected with optimization of work of people and in order not to burden banks: landing in the Bank is a psychological factor. Today a lot of banks have been digitized. When we arrive, we check: the accuracy of the statements, the source documents (e.g., correctness of registration of collateral). These data can already be checked from a distance, do not have to come to the Bank and sit there,” said Rozhkov.
According to her, if this year will continue the quarantine and will be outbreak, the NBU at all, probably will not go to the banks. NBU is going to make an assessment of the quality of banks ‘ assets from the moment when will start to recover the economy. And this can be done remotely.
“Today, we do not understand the statistics of vacation credit. What is a credit vacation? All can not pay. We have adapted our “normative” and said that do not believe this is the NPL. And when will the quarantine and restructuring processes when it is all interest and unpaid debt to restructure the body, stretch in time, then it will become clear where the normal loans, but where, alas, NPL. Such NPL, of course, will be”, — said acting Chairman of the national Bank.
She also noted that banks that are engaged exclusively in consumer lending, there is a sufficient margin of safety due to this margin, but we will have to see it.
“Banks that have a sustainable business model — there are consumer loans, and corporate — they think everything will be OK” — said the acting head of the NBU.
According to her, the banks will not sustain this imbalance, when the loans have a vacation, and Deposit no.
“I look monthly, and already interest income decreases. There is also the increase in unearned income on the banking system. This is not yet critical, but it is there,” concluded Rozhkova.
