NBU will inspect more than half of Ukrainian banks
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced that the 2020 the planned audits in 45 s 75 banks operating in Ukraine. About it reports a press-service of the NBU.
The plan of inspections was drawn up on the basis of a risk-based approach that takes into account the Bank’s membership of a certain category given its size in the banking system, the nature and complexity of operations, level of risks inherent in the business, as well as on the basis of a specific overall assessment of the SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process).
List of banks, which will undergo a planned inspection includes the following:
in the I quarter of AB “Ukrgasbank”, PJSC “CB “accordbank”, JSC “Bank Sich”, JSC “KIB” JSC, “PBC Bank”, PJSC “Bank “Ukainsky Capital”, JSC “Ayboks Bank” Polikombank, JSC “EPB”, JSC “BTA Bank.
In the second quarter: JSC JSCB “Lviv”, JSC “Piraeus Bank ICB” JSC “First Investment Bank” JSC “Bank Forward”, JSC “Misto Bank”, JSC “SEB Corporate Bank”, JSC “Creditwest Bank, JSC “ukrstroyinvest”, JSC “Bank 3/4”, JSC “commercial Bank “Land Capital”, PJSC “Settlement Center”, JSC “Bank Family”, JSC “Bank trust-Capital”, JSC “Alpari Bank”.
In the third quarter: JSC CB “PrivatBank”, JSC “Alfa-Bank”, PJSC “Bank Vostok”, JSC “MTB Bank”, JSC JSCB “Arkada”, JSB “clearing House”, JSC “Kristalbank”, JSC “AP Bank”, JSC “Metabank”, JSC “Asvia Bank”, JSC “Bank Credit Dnepr”, JSC “UNEX Bank”, JSC “okci Bank”, JSC “Bank “Portal”;
In the IV quarter of: JSC “OTP Bank”, JSC “Megabank”, JSC “Artbank”, JSC “Bank for Investments and Savings”, JSC “IIB”, JSC “Poltava-Bank”, JSC “AB “Radabank”
As of July 1, 2020, in the framework of the project “split” the NBU will begin field audit of non-banking financial institutions according to the schedule approved by the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the sphere of financial services markets.
According to the NBU, as at 1 December 2019 Ukraine had 75 banks with licenses.