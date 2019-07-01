Neanderthals knew how to use the glue
Scientists have long lost count of the Neanderthals underdeveloped primates. These extinct hominids were able to do quite sophisticated weapons, traded with each other, have the skills of first aid and had its own culture, including, in particular, special funeral rites.
Recent studies have shown that Neanderthals possessed another skill that was once seen as the prerogative of Homo sapiens.
So, they figured to glue together parts guns, according to
For this purpose, was used a resin that was collected from the trunks of pine trees. This natural “glue” joined stone tools with handles of wood or bone.
Ancient artifacts found in caves on the Western coast of Italy. Neanderthals lived there 55-40 thousand years ago, long before our ancestors.
They left behind about a thousand stone tools, some of them not more than 2.5 to 5 cm.
On the surface of rocks, scientists noticed a strange aftertaste that was reminiscent of the organic material.
Chemical analysis showed that the particles of the resin from local pine trees. One of the samples contained traces of beeswax.
Scientists have suggested that Neanderthals were specially fitted handles to the tools for sharpening wooden copies, cutting and scraping the skin.
The discovery indicates that ancient hominids can learn to build a fire. Resin air dry, and to use it to pre-heat – perhaps the Neanderthals were able to do it in a primitive hearth.
Previously, scientists have named a possible cause of the extinction of the Neanderthals. Likely, their population disappeared due to the fact that more females suffer from infertility.