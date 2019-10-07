Neangeli released a new album “13” is about love and disappointment
Prepare for the session, from now on, your fate is in their hands.
In the new album, Fame and Vic from the band Neangely rethinking the past and looking to the future. They tell 13 stories about love and disappointment, passion and indifference, tenderness and rudeness. They relate to the momentary and the eternal. While the fate of blindly shuffles a deck of cards in their lives, each of the girls divided the light and darkness of their experiences.
In the new album, 13 years after the appearance of the group, we hear those DeAngelo who captivated fans with their major hits. The rhythm, the words, the aesthetics and emotion of the main female pop-country Duo sounds fresh and vital again. The new album Neangely prove that the number 13 for them — happy.
We will remind, earlier Neangely has announced a nationwide tour in support of their new album “13” which kicks off on 14 October. The final point of the tour will be a big concert in Kiev Palace of Ukraine on 11 December.