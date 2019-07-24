“Neangely” have been photographed in swimsuits
On the official page in the social network of the group “Neangely” appeared hot photos singers — Glory Kaminskaya and Victoria Smeyuhi, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to PolitekA.
Girl sitting on stones. Glory looks to the side. Her slender figure accentuates the green bikini. On the hand of the artist — a beautiful bracelet.
The sight of Victoria opposite directed at the camera. Girl lying on the stones, showing off her long legs. Smouha smiles and smells of positivity. The singer chose a bright piece swimsuit with sweetheart neckline.
“Wherever hummed our premiere of “BEFORE AND AFTER)”. What you sing on Sunday?”, — signed photo of the authors of the post.
Note now artist actively promoting his new hit “Before and after”. According to the authors of the song, the song talks about women’s work and life, which is divided into two time interval. The song says that the final or the gap is only a new start.
“You’re hot”, “Only this song I love, from the beginning on repeat”, “Lizard”, “I Downloaded and listened to all the way from the sea in the car. Incredibly sensual song, Glory,” wrote a follower.