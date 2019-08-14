Near Arkhangelsk started evacuation of the population from the area of nuclear emergency a secret installation
Wednesday, August 14, residents of the village of nyonoksa in the Arkhangelsk region, near which happened the explosion, had to leave their homes “in connection with the scheduled works at a military facility”. The warning they had received the day before. The press service of the administration of Severodvinsk, the city which is also close to nenoksa, said: “We from the management Nenetskogo polygon received a notification about the planned activities of the military authorities. In this regard, residents were asked to leave the territory of the village from August 14″.
The authorities of Severodvinsk called it “a common practice at the time of testing.”
Nenoksa 8 August remains the focus of leading media around the world. That day at the site near the Russian village, an explosion occurred. The Ministry of defense of Russia at first, and we tried to hide this fact. However to hush up the story failed. As it turned out, the explosion killed seven people — two soldiers and five civilian experts of the company “Rosatom”. Another six people were injured.
They had to deliver a special flight to Moscow State biophysical center named after Burnazyan. While carrying their ambulance was covered in plastic, and the doctors dressed in hazmat suits. The clothes of the victims and the doctors immediately burned.
In addition, was closed for navigation and fishing a large area of the White sea. And in the area of Severodvinsk has recorded a short-term sharp increase in radiation levels. All this gave grounds to assert that on the ground next to Nanoclay was tested secret nuclear weapons.
According to one version, it could be a hypersonic missile “Zircon”, or 3М22. Test it in secrecy began in Russia in 2012. In 2017, it was stated that “Zircon” speeds, eight times the speed of sound! To run can use any “platform” — ship, aircraft, submarine, land-based installation. “Zircon” is capable of hitting targets on U.S. soil.
However, on 13 August the President of the United States Donald trump commented on the explosion in Arkhangelsk region. “The United States learn a lot from rocket explosion in Russia. We have a similar, though more advanced technology. The explosion of the Russian Skyfall made people worry about air pollution in the test area and far beyond. Not good!” — trump wrote on Twitter.
According to NATO classification, Skyfall is the latest Russian cruise missile with a nuclear power plant SSC-X-9 Skyfall. In Russia it is called 9М730 “savages”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin first announced it in March 2018, speaking before the deputies of the State Duma and Federation Council members. He stressed that the new weapon was successfully tested. Allegedly, the missile has unlimited range and is immune to all existing missile defense systems.
