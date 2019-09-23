Near Kiev, a 5-year-old boy received a summons to the military enlistment office
September 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In hrebinky, Kyiv oblast, an incident occurred: five-year-old received a summons to the military enlistment office. This was told the boy’s mother, Catherine Mikhalchuk in the social network.
The agenda says that the boy should be spelled out in the recruiting office. That’s why he was waiting in the village with one of the parents where they should be until 23 September. The subpoena stated that attendance is mandatory. Also on the agenda lists the documents that parents need to take.