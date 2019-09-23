Near Kiev, a 5-year-old boy received a summons to the military enlistment office

| September 23, 2019 | News | No Comments

Под Киевом 5-летнему мальчику пришла повестка в военкомат

In hrebinky, Kyiv oblast, an incident occurred: five-year-old received a summons to the military enlistment office. This was told the boy’s mother, Catherine Mikhalchuk in the social network.

Под Киевом 5-летнему мальчику пришла повестка в военкомат

The agenda says that the boy should be spelled out in the recruiting office. That’s why he was waiting in the village with one of the parents where they should be until 23 September. The subpoena stated that attendance is mandatory. Also on the agenda lists the documents that parents need to take.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr