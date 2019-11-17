Near Kiev detained one of the leaders of the ‘Islamic state’* (PHOTO)

In Kiev region as a result of joint special operation of the security Service of Ukraine (SBU), interior Ministry of Georgia and the CIA arrested one of the leaders of the terrorist organization “Islamic state”*, the press center of the SBU.

“According to the findings from the 2012 citizen of Georgia, nicknamed “al Bara Shishani” has held the position of Amir Jamaat “of Ahadun Ahat” in the province of Latakia Syrian Arab Republic. In 2013, he was ranked one of the highest positions in ISIS – Deputy military Amir, known as “Abu Omar al-Shishani,” – said in the message.

In 2016, the al Bara Shishani went to Turkey, where he continued to coordinate the activities of a terrorist organization, and in 2018 arrived to Ukraine on a false passport and has continued to lead the special offices of the IG, the so-called Amniotic.

“Militiamen detained the criminal in the Metropolitan area near a private house where he lived. Conducted examination of the portrait proved that the detained foreigner is really wanted by the leader of the “Islamic state”, – stated in the message.

Now the terrorist is in custody pending extradition. Verified information about his involvement in the Commission of crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Ukrainian special services indicates that the detainee is now being investigated for crimes on the territory of Ukraine. Then he can wait for extradition. It does not specify which country will give terrorist.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court of the Russian Federation from December 29, 2014