Near Kiev we tragically lost a member of the national team of Ukraine in Boxing (photo)
Young Ukrainian athlete, winner of youth championship of Europe on Boxing Amina Bulah died in tragic circumstances. This was reported on the page of Federation of Boxing in Facebook.
“For tragny obstavin zaginul member inoco Molodin zbro Ukraine Amna Bulakh… Vcna pam’yat… Federation of Boxing of Ukraine visably schiri words spivchuttya dad, Rodin bliskim AMNI“, — said in the recording. Under what circumstances the tragedy occurred, was not reported.
Amin, along with the coach
Farewell to an athlete who was only 18 years old, will be held in her hometown of Kropivnitsky. There and bury it.
Note that to my 18 years girlfriend had already won the championship, and also won a bronze medal at the youth European championship which was held in September in the capital of Bulgaria — Sofia.
The young female boxer became the champion of Ukraine and bronze medalist of the youth championship
.
