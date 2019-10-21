Near Moscow found the bodies of the victims of a gang “kingpin” of Shishkina (video)
In Moscow (Russia) found the body of Deputy Ramensky district, Director of ZAO “Plemzavod Ramenskoye” Tatiana Sidorova and her three relatives of the kidnapped and murdered in 2012. According to the Russian law enforcement authorities, the crime involved organized crime groups, “thief in law” of Shishkina, who was arrested this summer.
“Found the bodies of four people killed in 2012… According to investigators, they were eliminated by members of the criminal community at the direction of Oleg Medvedev (prior to name change — Shishkanov) for failure to convey land… Inspect the territory amounted to more than 2 thousand square meters, and the maximum depth is 10 meters. The excavations, conducted over 12 days, at a depth of about four meters were found and removed the bodies, two of them in the head found the bullets”, — said in comments to video from the scene of the investigation.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Oleg Medvedev (Shishkanov) is accused of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy and involvement in the kidnapping and murder of the Deputy.
