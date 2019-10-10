Near San Francisco broke out wildfire: evacuation alert
The police ordered to evacuate due to a forest fire that is rapidly spreading in the hills of San Francisco. This writes CBS News.
Moraga city firefighters responded to a report of a fire near the campus of Saint Mary’s College on Thursday, October 10.
The fire on Merrill Drive and Mulholland circle began to rapidly spread, covering about 60 acres in just two hours.
The Merrill fire firefighters can control 60%.
Moraga police were ordered to evacuate in the area of Sanders ranch. Residents were allowed to take only the Essentials.
The city was in the list of power outages Pacific Gas and Electric. The largest utility company in the state is trying to prevent the occurrence of fires on their wires.
Interruptions in the supply of electric power began early on Wednesday, October 9, when the people of California have purchased the Essentials for what, according to them, is “man-made disaster.”