Near Shutter, Govorukhin and Tabakov: the date and place of burial by Mark Zakharov
September 28, 2019
People’s artist of USSR, a Russian film Director, the art Director of theatre “Lenkom” Mark Zakharov, the death of which was announced on September 28, buried on 1 October in the Novodevichy cemetery.
Information Agency TASS confirmed Director of theatre “Lenkom” mark Varshaver.
According to him, directed to be buried near the Leonid Armor, Stanislav Govorukhin and Oleg Tabakov.
Farewell ceremony will be held at the theater on October 1 from 10:00 to 14:00 GMT.
As reported by “FACTS”, mark Zakharov died at the age of 85 years. The cause of death was illness. So, in early autumn, the artistic Director of “Lenkom” was hospitalized with a severe form of pneumonia.
