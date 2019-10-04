Near the border with Ukraine noticed a column of Russian military equipment (video)
In the Russian Rostov region near the border with Ukraine observed the large-scale transfer of military equipment.
Videos like night rides on the highway many units of military vehicles, tilt truck, tanker truck, was filmed randomly and published on the Youtube channel “Hunting with Alex Glushko”. The author of the video noticed in a convoy of UAZ, KrAZ, GAZ-66, KAMAZ.
Subscribers of the channel did not rule out the possibility that the equipment could go to the teachings of the Krasnodar region, where Russia and Pakistan carry out joint training of army units “Friendship-2019”.
Earlier, bystanders filmed the transfer of military equipment to the Crimean bridge. Before that there was spotted a column of military trucks.
