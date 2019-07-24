Near the popular resort in Turkey overturned bus with tourists: a photo from the event
In Turkey, on Tuesday, July 23, overturned tour bus. In the accident many of the passengers were injured, one person is in life-threatening condition.
In road accident in Turkey injured citizens of Russia, Poland and Norway
As Colossal reports, the bus the most — 38 people — were Polish tourists, 22 of them were taken to hospitals in ambulances. One Polish citizen is in a life-threatening condition.
According to Turkish media, the accident occurred near the town of Kemer. The driver lost control of vehicle and went off a 20-metre slope. Other drivers who were on the scene immediately rushed to help.
We will remind, in the beginning of July in Argentina, in the province of Tucuman in the accident involving a bus killed at least 15 tourists. In Portugal also crashed crashed tour bus that killed 29 people.
