Nearly 90 Russians were killed for the season on holiday in Turkey. Tourists ruining illness, inattention and the system ‘all inclusive’ (PHOTO)

The ongoing tourist season in Turkey was a difficult time for Russia this year on vacation died 88 Russian citizens, about 40 needed medical evacuation. Reported about it in interview of RIA “news” the Russian Ambassador to Ankara Aleksey erhov.

He explained the growth of PE with the compatriots by the fact that in Turkey began to come more and more Russians. Last year the country was visited about 6 million tourists from Russia this year it is projected more. According to Erchova, the incidents with the Russians, as a rule, “the most banal” reasons. Elderly people with cardiovascular disease do not consider that in the summer in Turkey is hot, stuffy and high humidity, “from heart attacks, strokes and more.”

Tourists defy the rules of the road. In this regard, the Ambassador urged “to be more attentive on roads, to use for transfers and excursions by road-tested, certified travel company, avoid questionable, though inexpensive, offers”.

“Well, of course, still a lot of facts, when the Russians abusing the system “all inclusive”, are themselves the cause of the incident tragedies do not remember about basic safety standards”, – said the diplomat. Few people know that alcohol use is “almost automatically excludes the incident from the category of insurance claims,” said Argov.

The most notorious were the deaths in Turkey of several children. In late August, died in hospital 12-year-old girl from St. Petersburg whose hand was sucked into the pipe of the pool at the hotel of Bodrum. Even after stopping the pump to pull the hand succeeded only in conjunction with a shell pools the efforts of seven men. Turkish authorities are investigating the case.

In early September, the dead 19-year-old tourist, who fell into a coma after the incident while swimming with exotic fish in the water amusement Park Sealanya Sea Park. Also in early September in the hotel pool in Antalya drowned five year old girl. Wide publicity was the death of 16-year-old Russian woman, trapped in a Turkish hospital with acute abdominal pain. Presumably she died from peritonitis. Her parents suspected doctors in the illegal removal of organs girls.

Representatives of the Turkish clinics “Asham” and “Ciedra” reject these accusations. According to them, the parents were too late in seeking medical help when the condition their daughter was already hopeless. The head of the Department of health Antalya Unal Hulur reported that the autopsy of the girl’s body was removed the uterus and ovaries to determine the cause of death.

According to the Russian Ambassador in Ankara, the Investigative Committee of Russia began check upon death of the teenager. It is expected that the Russian competent authorities also will address a request to the Ministry of justice of Turkey. Russian diplomats are providing assistance in resolving this issue.