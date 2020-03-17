‘Necessary measures’: the San Francisco Bay Area in a state of lockdown trying to contain the coronavirus
In the San Francisco Bay Area in a state of lockdown until April 7 in an attempt to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. This writes the Business Insider.
The Directive, which came into force at 00:01 on Tuesday, March 17, affects six Bay Area counties, including the County and the city of San Francisco.
As noted, the population of these areas more than 6.7 million people. They will still be allowed to shop for groceries and supplies.
The Directive is not a complete lock, so people will not be forbidden to leave their homes without government permission. The public are advised to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people as long as possible for three weeks.
The mayor of San Francisco London breed wrote on Twitter that the residents will have to stay home “with the exception of basic needs”.
“Basic needs” include getting medicine, food and supplies for family members, including Pets, visits to the doctor and the care of a relative who lives in a separate house.
Everyone should work from home or to stop working, with the exception of those who provide basic services such as health care workers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and rescue workers.
Minor travel on foot or on scooters, bicycles, cars and public transport is also prohibited, although public transport will work for an important travel. Walking, Jogging, walking Pets, and Hiking are still allowed, as long as people are kept at a distance of six feet (1.82 m) from each other.
Charges more than 100 people have already been banned in early March, but now it’s all inconsequential events of any size is prohibited. Bars, night clubs, entertainment centres, gyms and fitness studios will be closed.
The order is mandatory, and noncompliance will be considered a crime.
Restaurants will be allowed to stay open if restaurants offer takeaway services only. Services of the city and County, such as fire and police stations, grocery stores, hospitals, banks, pharmacies, hardware stores and veterinary offices will remain open with some restrictions.
People left homeless are exempt from the order, but they still need to seek shelter.
In the Bay Area was not less than 272 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
In San Francisco there are at least 37 confirmed cases. At the moment in the Bay Area died three of the six victims of the coronavirus in California.
San Francisco took the first step in the fight against the outbreak on February 25, when emergency was declared.
“We see how the virus is spreading to new parts of the world every day, and we are taking necessary measures to protect the residents of San Francisco,” said the mayor.
The state of emergency allowed the city to set priorities and redirect staff and resources in the event of an outbreak in San Francisco.
Since then, the company gradually transferred its staff to remote work to stop the spread of the virus.
San Francisco has also taken steps to prevent mass gatherings
City leaders have banned side events held at local establishments during the two weeks beginning March 7.
“Insignificant group event” has been defined as a gathering of 50 people for social, cultural or entertainment events, “where people are not separated by physical space, at least four foot” or about arm’s length.
Objects that are affected by the decree include the city hall, public library San Francisco, theater and the Moscone center and the place where usually held a technical conference. The parade on St. Patrick’s day was moved.
“It is necessary to slow the spread COVID-19 and is based on our previous recommendations in the field of public health,” writes brides on Twitter.
In the County of Santa Clara, which also applies the order of isolation has been imposed a similar ban.
In San Francisco was a place for the delivery of tests for coronavirus
Place where people the doctor can do a swab from the nose or throat to check for a virus designed to ensure that people with respiratory symptoms were not in medical institutions, where they could transmit the virus to others.
Test sites are operated by Kaiser Permanente, the largest healthcare provider in the Bay Area.
San Francisco took steps to protect homeless residents
People living on the streets, are at higher risk of infection such infectious diseases as COVID-19. In 2019, the number of homeless people in San Francisco made 8 011 people.
Many are unable to take the recommended precautions to avoid infection COVID-19, for example, washing hands often and staying away from sick people.
March 9, San Francisco announced that it will spend $5 million on hiring cleaners for regular disinfection of shelters for the homeless.
Authorities said that they will also use trucks placed throughout the city to accommodate homeless people with COVID-19 for quarantine. This will include people who have had a positive test result, those who were exposed at the time, but didn’t need hospitalization, and those who can not independently isolated.
The city government has also deployed 20 stations for hand washing throughout the city
The best way to combat the spread of COVID-19, as repeatedly stated by representatives of health, is to wash your hands. The centers for control and prevention (CDC) recommends washing hands with generous amounts of soap at least 20 seconds.
Stations include a soap dispenser and two sink with foot pumps which include water.
Available soap and water is designed to help people living on the streets, who often do not have permanent access to hand washing or washing clothes.
