‘Necessary restrictions’: trump banned from entering the United States from Europe because of the coronavirus
US President, Donald trump declared that any email States to Europe, including Maritime and air transportation, close to 30 days to contain the spread of coronavirus. The measures will take effect at midnight Friday, March 13. About it writes BBC.
In his address to the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus, trump said “tough but necessary restrictions” will not apply to the UK, where 460 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus.
According to him, the European Union “could not take the same precautionary measures” and the United States.
Trump also urged Congress to take steps to ease the tax burden in the fight against the influence of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the US economy.
“I urge Congress to immediately provide Americans the tax breaks on salary,” he said.
On the website of the Department of internal Affairs of the United States clarifies that the ban applies to all countries within the Schengen area.
Wednesday, March 11, the world health organization (who) declared that the spread of the novel coronavirus has reached the stage of the pandemic as it affected most countries and all continents.
What is the situation in USA?
In the United States was 1135 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, 38 cases died.
Authorities claim that the risk of infection for the US population were low, but concern has intensified after the beginning of the month confirmed a number of new cases Covid-19.
Hotbed of coronavirus has been identified in the suburb of new Rochelle to the North of new York city. Had been sent to the military for assistance to the local residents. The national guard, in particular, delivers products in isolation citizens.
The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo announced the creation in new Rochelle special area of infection coronavirus infection with a radius of 1.6 km.
In the US capital Washington on Wednesday, March 11, declared a state of emergency. Prohibited conduct meetings with the participation of more than 1,000 people at city hall have the right to forcibly declare a quarantine in certain areas and neighborhoods. All the upcoming major holidays and festivals canceled. State of emergency imposed until March 31, while in the capital, confirmed 10 cases of infection.
National basketball League United States announced the end of the season after one of the players of the Utah jazz passed the test for the coronavirus, which proved positive. It became known of it for a few seconds before the start of the match between the teams, “Utah jazz” and “Oklahoma city thunder” in Oklahoma city (OK).
The game has not begun, and 20 minutes later, the judge announced that the match would be postponed. Soon, the NBA announced that he had taken the decision to cancel all League games indefinitely. “We are studying what steps should be taken in connection with the pandemic coronavirus”, — reads the statement of the NBA.
