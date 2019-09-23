Neck pain arise due to female smartphones
This is due to the fact that women have a special tip your head when using smartphone. It turns out that due to the short neck, compared to men, women lean to the right.
A new study has found that women face an increased risk of pain in the neck because they have a special bend when using smartphones and tablets. Note that the epidemic of pain in the neck spreading among mankind exponentially, and this is due to the fact that today we spend more and more time with his head bowed and staring at the screens of electronic devices. Now it turns out that women have these problems threaten more often than men, and that women, in General, the shorter neck. Due to the higher growth of man in such bending creates a smaller angle when using electronic devices than a woman who sticks out too much forward jaw.
These conclusions the researchers made on the basis of x-ray images of people at the time of their contact with the tablets and smartphones. It turned out that men bend the neck in the place where the head meets the spine, and women initially move the jaw forward the head towards the chest and then lean. Overall, due to the characteristic features of the male and female physiology, it cannot be changed, and the experts can only give one piece of advice — how you can spend less time in this position when viewing information on a smartphone or tablet.
However, women could try to make these slopes more healthy for yourself. The experiment involved 10 women and 12 men who read the information on the tablet in 5 different body positions.